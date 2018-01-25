2018 Libya Humanitarian Response Plan Overview

THE HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE PLAN AT A GLANCE

Under the 2018 Libya humanitarian response plan, humanitarian partners aim to respond to the most basic needs of 940,000 people out of an estimated 1.1 million in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance and protection across Libya.

The Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) has identified three core strategic objectives to guide a principled, focused, prioritised and better coordinated humanitarian response in 2018. These were informed by enhanced assessments and analysis and operational considerations.

Achieving these objectives, through humanitarian activities under this plan, is contingent upon the availability of sufficient resources and the existence of an enabling operational environment.

The plan was developed in complementarity with United Nations Country Team’s Strategic Framework, which includes efforts to build resilience and strengthen basic services, with every effort made to eliminate duplication and ensure maximum synergies between the plans.

Many development and stabilisation interventions in Libya are directly relevant to humanitarian work, as they often provide longer-term and sustainable solutions that reduce humanitarian needs over time. Thus, the HCT commits to coordinating and sequencing humanitarian response projects with existing and planned stabilisation and development programmes. In line with this approach, sector response strategies identified linkages between humanitarian aid and development and stabilisation support (e.g. in specific geographical locations or for targeted population groups), including opportunities to phase out humanitarian assistance towards longer term support, where appropriate.

1 Protect people’s rights in accordance with international humanitarian law (IHL) and international human rights law (IHRL)

Acknowledging the international human rights and humanitarian law violations, and in line with the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) guidance note on the centrality of protection, humanitarian actors aim to protect the rights and uphold the dignity of the most vulnerable. They will focus on mainstreaming and promoting the centrality of protection across all elements of the response, through a solid articulation of protection concerns, trends monitoring and analysis, as well as the establishment of preventative and response measures. Humanitarian actors will also increase advocacy efforts with duty bearers and all relevant stakeholders to protect affected civilians and promote respect for and adherence to IHL and IHRL.

2 Support inclusive, safe and dignified access to basic services for vulnerable households and communities

This objective stresses the importance of people’s ability to access humanitarian assistance, basic services and protection in safety and dignity, particularly in areas with the most severe needs. Response interventions in the various sectors will be focused on the most vulnerable groups and communities who face limited access to basic goods, and services. Examples of interventions include but are not limited to supporting access to formal and nonformal education, providing psychosocial support, improving access to preventive and curative health services, ensuring timely and dignified access to WASH services, providing cash assistance and addressing the threat of explosive hazards.

3 Strengthen the humanitarian response by increasing accountability and capacity

This objective encapsulates humanitarian partners’ commitment to good programming, gender and conflictsensitivity, scaling up capacity, improved coordination, and upholding the core principle of ‘do no harm’, including through meaningful two-way communication with communities affected by the crisis. It also includes efforts to strengthen the local and national emergency capacity and response mechanisms.