WHO Liberia Quarterly Bulletin (Jan - Mar 2022)

HOW IS WHO SUPPORTING THE GOVERNMENT OF LIBERIA IN RESPONDING TO PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCIES, STRENGTHENING COORDINATION AND PARTNERSHIP FOR HEALTH ?

Improving capacities for routine health services, response to public health events, data quality for disease surveillance at the county and national levels are integral in achieving optimal health of a population.

Between January to March 2022, WHO Country Office (WCO) supported the government of Liberia in the preparedness and response to 3 disease outbreaks (COVID-19, Lassa fever and Measles). In an effort to improve COVID-19 response in the country, on 16th March, 2022 WHO donated medical supplies to the Ministry of Health aimed at strengthening Liberia's health systems to improve emergency preparedness.

HIGHLIGHTS