WHO Liberia Quarterly Bulletin (Jan - Mar 2022)

HOW IS WHO SUPPORTING THE GOVERNMENT OF LIBERIA IN RESPONDING TO PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCIES, STRENGTHENING COORDINATION AND PARTNERSHIP FOR HEALTH ?
Improving capacities for routine health services, response to public health events, data quality for disease surveillance at the county and national levels are integral in achieving optimal health of a population.
Between January to March 2022, WHO Country Office (WCO) supported the government of Liberia in the preparedness and response to 3 disease outbreaks (COVID-19, Lassa fever and Measles). In an effort to improve COVID-19 response in the country, on 16th March, 2022 WHO donated medical supplies to the Ministry of Health aimed at strengthening Liberia's health systems to improve emergency preparedness.
HIGHLIGHTS
How is WHO supporting the government of Liberia to respond to public health emergencies, strengthening coordination and partnership for health ?
Liberia is promoting safe and adequate nutrition for neonates and infants- endorsement of Code for Marketing Breastmilk substitutes into Law Liberia opens its First Dialysis centre
Pressing towards the 70% National coverage for COVI D-19 vaccination in Liberia
Stepping up action on Prevention of Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment (PRSEAH)- WHO Liberia Country Office
Strengthening Health Information Systems in Liberia