WHO Liberia Quarterly Bulletin (April - June 2022)

WHO IS SUPPORTING THE GOVERNMENT OF LIBERIA IN IMPROVING COVID-19 VACCINATION COVERAGE THROUGH STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP AND DOCUMENTION OF BEST PRACTICES

Liberia is one of the countries in the African continent that has a successful history of introducing new vaccines. However, the initial deployment of COVID-19 vaccines had its shortfalls as experienced by many countries globally.

Liberia received a total of 3,859,560, doses of the COVID-19 vaccine out of which 2,107,800 doses were delivered through the COVAX facility. As of July 2022, a total of 2.4 million persons were fully vaccinated representing 54 percent against WHO’s target of 70 percent by July 2022. Vaccination coverage among other populations of importance include 15,894 health workers with a total of 99 percent of the targeted population and 8,916 refugees.