Liberia
WHO Liberia Country Office - 2021 Annual Report
Attachments
The WHO Country Office in Liberia 2021 annual report reflects the key achievements, challenges and lessons learnt in the implementation of programmes of technical cooperation with the Government of Liberia from January to December 2021. The focus of our work is to achieve impact in Liberia through improving access to essential health services, protecting the population from health emergencies, and promoting health and well-being.