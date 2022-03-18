WHO delivers essential health supplies to the Ministry of Health in Liberia

Monrovia, 16 March 2022 –The World Health Organization (WHO) has delivered health supplies to the Ministry of Health aimed at enabling Liberia address the health needs of the population, including the protection of front-line health workers.

The various supplies will help to improve technical capacities in Infection Prevention and Control(IPC), case management, data management, laboratory services, and water quality monitoring and treatment.

"On behalf of the President, NPHIL, MOH, and the people of Liberia, we are very grateful to WHO for the continued flourishing partnership. We acknowledge that data quality is a problem- as such, the computer equipment comes in timely. Water quality is an issue, and the testing will go a long way in ensuring the safety of the water we drink. We have a lot of water companies producing water, but being able to test it for human consumption safety is vital for the health of Liberians.," said the Hon. Minister of Health- Dr Wihelimina Jallah

*“I have also seen body bags, which are very important for the disposal of infectious bodies- as well as safeguarding the health and safety of our workforce,” *said Dr Jallah.

The supplies consist of 200 oxygen cylinders and accessories, thermometers, surgical and N95 masks, soaps, chlorine, pH and chlorine testing gadgets, computers, tablets and mobile phones, laboratory supplies and many other items which will certainly save lives and alleviate suffering.

*“On behalf of the Director General and the Regional Director, I hand over these items as part of our partnership in strengthening the health system in Liberia, whilst improving the response to COVID-19 -which is still a matter of concern and the general health situation, through IPC and water quality improvement” *said Dr Peter Clement- WHO Representative in Liberia. He further said that WHO appreciates the Ministry’s leadership on behalf of government in the COVID-19 response, whose ultimate aim is to maintain the health and wellbeing of the Liberian people.

"In addition, I congratulate you, Honourable Minister, for standing strong and being resilient as the country clocked 2 years today fighting COVID-19 as a country. In the coming days, we will commemorate the first anniversary of the first vaccination in the country. Thank you for encouraging the population to take the vaccine, as Liberia works on patching up the economic losses incurred during the pandemic period,” said Dr Clement. Liberia quickly moved to action on the ground, thanks to the strong coordinated efforts among donor partners supporting the government.

“Thank you for standing with Liberians through the 2 years of the COVID-19 pandemic and together we fought for the Liberian people that have been placed under our care,” exclaimed Dr Jallah.

The supplies will be distributed to both national and county health facilities. WHO continues to be a trusted partner of the Liberian government in health, and this occurs to be the second donation of supplies in 2022. These supplies procured with funding from KOICA, Global Fund, ACT-A Health Systems Connector- Canada and CERF, will help Liberia improve its capacities in routine health services and response to public health events, as well as improve data quality for disease surveillance at the county and national levels.

