WFP Liberia Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

145 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1,725 cash-based transfers made

USD 4.1 m six months (October 2021 – March 2022) net funding requirements

6,135 people assisted in September 2021

Operational Updates

As part of WFP’s emergency food assistance in support of 91,305 severely food insecure beneficiaries (18,261 households) in four of Liberia’s most food insecure counties (Grand Gedeh, Maryland, River Gee and Sinoe),

WFP and partners distributed two months’ food assistance to 5,560 beneficiaries (3,470 women and 2,090 men) in Sinoe County in September 2021. The delivery of assistance to targeted households will continue until the end of 2021.

In partnership with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, WFP supports the Ministry of Health to deliver health supplies from the Central Medical Store in Monrovia to county depots and hospitals across Liberia. In September, WFP completed long distance deliveries of 19 metric tons of medical items to 13 of the country’s 15 counties. In Montserrado County, WFP carried out last mile deliveries of 12 metric tons of health supplies to 55 health facilities. WFP also started the dispatch of medical items to health facilities in Margibi County in September 2021.