07 Nov 2019

WFP Liberia Country Brief, September 2019

Numbers

The resourcing level for the CSP is critical, funded at 7%.

US$ 6 m six months (October 2019-March 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

Programme Implementation Review and Planning: After the launching of the Country Strategic Plan (CSP) by the Government of Liberia and WFP in August 2019, WFP conducted a two-day meeting (2-3 September 2019) to engage strategic partners in this new phase of WFP’s presence in Liberia. The Government of Liberia, represented by local authorities from the ministries of Agriculture, Education, Health, Gender, Children and Social Protection and Internal Affairs, and Communitybased organizations (CBOs) participated.

This forum provided the opportunity for the 57 participants to draw lessons from WFP’s TransitionalInterim Country Strategic Plan (T-ICSP) concluded in June 2019 and reach consensus on implementation strategies of the CSP for better programming and partnership. Fifty-seven persons (13-women and 44-men) participated, of which 68 percent were local government authorities and CBOs.

Food assistance for assets (FFA) creation: Under its resilience building efforts, WFP is supporting smallholder farmers to create sustainable livelihood assets in three counties (Bomi, Bong and Montserrado). Following inception activities (assessments - sites/beneficiaries selection and workshop on roles and responsibilities of stakeholders), in early September, WFP commenced the distribution of assorted agricultural tools and seeds to 957 farmers (601-women and 356-men) in low land rice and vegetable production in Montserrado County. The tools distribution exercise will also extend to Bong and Bomi counties in October.

