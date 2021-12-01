Liberia
WFP Liberia Country Brief, October 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
17 mt of food assistance distributed
USD 6.5 m six months (November 2021 – April 2022) net funding requirements
635 people assisted in October 2021
Operational Updates
In October, WFP and partners distributed a two-month food assistance to 635 severely food insecure beneficiaries (410 women and 225 men) in Sinoe County. This delivery of food assistance is part of the emergency response activity in support of 91,305 severely food insecure beneficiaries (18,261 households) in four of Liberia’s most food insecure counties (Grand Gedeh, Maryland, River Gee and Sinoe) that will continue over the next few months.
In partnership with the Ministry of Health and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria,
WFP carried out last mile deliveries of 23 metric tons of health supplies from the Central Medical Store in Monrovia to 69 health facilities in Montserrado and Margibi counties.
As part of its commitment to support the agricultural sector in Liberia, WFP handed over technical equipment, namely two tractors, two motorbikes, two power tillers, two rotary tillers, a destoner and a rice dryer, to the Ministry of Agriculture. The technical assistance will contribute to enhancing the local food system by strengthening the capacities of national and subnational institutions and smallholder farmers.
WFP is facing a serious funding shortfall under its school feeding programme in Liberia and requires USD 6.2 million (93 percent of the six-month school feeding funding requirements - November 2021 to April 2022) to be able to continue the provision of hot meals to 100,000 targeted schoolchildren. The pipeline break is imminent and will begin at the beginning of the academic school year in November 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a pronounced impact on the food security and nutritional wellbeing of the majority of Liberian households. Without additional resources, the 100,000 vulnerable schoolchildren targeted by WFP in Liberia will not receive their daily school meals, depriving them of their only certain meal of the day.