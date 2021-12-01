WFP Liberia Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

Operational Updates

In October, WFP and partners distributed a two-month food assistance to 635 severely food insecure beneficiaries (410 women and 225 men) in Sinoe County. This delivery of food assistance is part of the emergency response activity in support of 91,305 severely food insecure beneficiaries (18,261 households) in four of Liberia’s most food insecure counties (Grand Gedeh, Maryland, River Gee and Sinoe) that will continue over the next few months.

In partnership with the Ministry of Health and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria,

WFP carried out last mile deliveries of 23 metric tons of health supplies from the Central Medical Store in Monrovia to 69 health facilities in Montserrado and Margibi counties.

As part of its commitment to support the agricultural sector in Liberia, WFP handed over technical equipment, namely two tractors, two motorbikes, two power tillers, two rotary tillers, a destoner and a rice dryer, to the Ministry of Agriculture. The technical assistance will contribute to enhancing the local food system by strengthening the capacities of national and subnational institutions and smallholder farmers.