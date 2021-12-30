WFP Liberia Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

USD 7.1 m six months (December 2021 – May 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP, with support from the Government of the People’s Republic of China, and in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, prepared for the distribution of food commodities to food insecure schoolchildren and their families in Montserrado, Nimba and Maryland counties. The COVID-19 emergency food assistance will be crucial for the optimal growth and development of the young children, and it will reduce household expenditures given the unaffordability of food for most families due to pandemic-related economic hardships. Amidst a deteriorating food security situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a total of 276,250 food insecure Liberians will benefit from this assistance. The first distributions will be delivered in December 2021.

• Under the 'Sustaining Peace and Reconciliation through Strengthening Land Governance and Dispute Resolution Mechanisms’ programme, implemented jointly with UNDP and UN Women, WFP and partners delivered agricultural tools to smallholder farmers in Grant Cape Mount and Nimba counties for lowland cultivation of rice and vegetables. This technical support will create alternative livelihood opportunities as found in the April 2021 WFP livelihood assessment that analysed the specific needs of communities affected by the activities of concession companies.

• WFP, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, prepared for the second round of its Health Supply Chain last mile deliveries of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies from the Central Medical Store to health facilities across Liberia.

• WFP is presently facing a serious funding shortfall for its school feeding programme and requires USD 6.7 million (93 percent of the six-month school feeding funding requirements from December 2021 to May 2022) to continue the provision of hot school meals to 100,000 school children. The school feeding programme’s funding shortfall started in November 2021, at the beginning of the 2020/2021 academic school year. Without additional resources, the 100,000 vulnerable schoolchildren will not receive their daily school meals, depriving them of their only certain meal of the day.