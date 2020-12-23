WFP Liberia Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

- 1,269 mt of food assistance distributed

- USD 12 m six months (December 2020 - May 2021) net funding requirements

- 98,395 people assisted in November 2020

Operational Updates

• WFP continued to support the Government-led COVID-19 Household Food Support Programme (COHFSP) aimed at assisting the most vulnerable households affected by COVID-19 prevention measures in Liberia. In November, WFP and partners provided 1,269 mt of basic food commodities to 19,679 households (98,395 beneficiaries) in Montserrado County. While countrywide household enumerations are ongoing, WFP dispatched food commodities by road transport and through sea vessels to all 15 counties.

• Following contentious presidential elections in Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia experienced an increase of refugees from Côte d’Ivoire into the four bordering counties of Nimba, Grand Gedeh, River Gee and Maryland. On 09 to 19 November, WFP participated in a joint UN assessment mission with UNHCR, UNFPA, UNICEF, UNDSS, IOM, WHO and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to determine possible response actions. As of 01 December 2020, a total of 18,124 new arrivals were reported by UNHCR. Currently residing in host communities and camps, the new arrival’s initial food needs are being met by UNHCR, who have requested WFP’s support with emergency food assistance for an additional two months to start. WFP is presently engaging with partners to mobilize the required resources.

• Following months of COVID-19-related school closures, WFP and the Ministry of Education drafted an agreement to support the resumption of school feeding activities in January 2021. It is planned to assist 90,000 school children in Maryland and Nimba counties with daily on-site school meals through locally procured food commodities. To sustain the provision of school meals through June 2021, WFP requires USD 5.6 million additional funding.

• With financial support from the private sector, WFP is currently preparing the launch of a cash-based transfer (CBT) pilot that will provide 1,000 school children and their families with a monthly commodity voucher or a mobile money transfer (with a monthly transfer value of USD 15), to support targeted beneficiaries’ access to nutritious foods .