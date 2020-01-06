WFP Liberia Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

US$ 3 m six months (December 2019-May 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• School Feeding Programme:

WFP is providing school feeding package to food and nutritionally vulnerable schoolchildren including takehome rations to adolescent girls in a way that relies on and stimulates local production with focus on HomeGrown school Feeding (HGSF). Under HGSF programme, 35,243 children (16,917 girls and 18,326 boys) in 62 schools received 46 mt of assorted food items as daily meals, produced by smallholder farmers.

Under the conventional school feeding programme,

WFP intends to deliver 248 mt of food items to 199 schools for 49,278 children (23,617 girls and 25,661 boys) in Nimba and Maryland Counties as daily hot meals, and to 4,000 adolescent girls as monthly take home rations for the months of November and December 2019.

• Food assistance for assets (FFA) creation:

Under the resilience building focused activity, WFP supports smallholder farmers to create a sustainable livelihood asset in Bomi, Bong and Montserrado Counties. In continuation of this effort, WFP provided food assistance (92 mt of food items) to 961 farmers (434 women and 527 women) in Bomi county.

Additionally, planned the delivery of 167 mt of assorted food commodities to 1,753 farmers (923 women and 830 men) in Bong County.

• 16 Days of Activism:

WFP in Liberia commenced the celebration of activism under the theme:” Orange the Entire Liberia to promote gender equality to end sexual and genderbased violence. Under this theme, WFP initiated awareness campaigns in programme activities such as school feeding and resilience involving beneficiaries, participants and staff in Maryland and Nimba Counties. The celebration will continue in December 2019 where WFP will participate in the activities organized by the United Nations and the Government of Liberia.