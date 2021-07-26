WFP Liberia Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

2,257 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 3.8 m six months (June - November 2021) net funding requirements

166,430 people assisted in May 2021

Operational Updates

• In May, WFP and partners continued the provision of staple food commodities to the most vulnerable households affected by COVID-19 prevention measures in Liberia under the Government-led COVID-19 Household Food Support Programme (COHFSP), with distributions assisting 138,490 beneficiaries (27,698 households) in 5 of the 15 counties (Bong, Lofa,

Maryland, Nimba and Sinoe).

• WFP concluded the provision of emergency food assistance for two months to 15,500 food insecure new refugees from Côte d’Ivoire, who crossed into Liberia following contentious presidential elections in Côte d’Ivoire in October 2020. In May, the remaining 57 households in Grand Gedeh were assisted with food commodities. Due to the stabilization of the situation in Côte d’Ivoire, the majority of new arrivals are likely to return to their home country over the next weeks.

• WFP and partners continued the distribution of two months’ food assistance to 91,305 severely food insecure beneficiaries (18,261 households) in four of the country’s most food insecure counties (Grand Gedeh, Maryland,

River Gee and Sinoe) in the southeast of Liberia. In May,

WFP reached 3,564 households in Grand Kru, Maryland and River Gee counties.

• In collaboration with the Ministry of Education, WFP provided family take-home rations to 46,000 primary schoolchildren (21,000 girls and 25,000 boys) in the counties of Maryland and Nimba to support households’ food needs amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, WFP and partners assisted the remaining 1,967 students with family take-home rations in Maryland.

• WFP continued to conduct a cash-based transfer (CBT) pilot funded by a private sector contribution that will provide 1,000 schoolchildren and their families with a monthly e-voucher or a mobile money transfer, to increase their access to nutritious foods. For this purpose, WFP uses SCOPE, its digital beneficiary management platform, to track the transfer of entitlements to the targeted beneficiaries. In May, WFP and partners registered 213 households who received sim cards for assistance through mobile money. The CBT modality allows beneficiaries to purchase food at their local retailer, thus providing them with a dietary choice while contributing to the local economy.