WFP Liberia Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers The resourcing level for T-ICSP has a deficit of 14 %.

358 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 85,600 cash-based transfers made

US$ 5.3 m six months (June-November 2019) net funding requirements representing 30% of total

107,700 people assisted in May 2019

Operational Updates

• Schoolchildren access to food: WFP distributed 715 mt of food that was served to 87,139 schoolchildren (46,196 boys and 40,943 girls) as daily meals and provided to 3,600 adolescent girls as monthly take-home-rations for the period May-June 2019. This was the final distribution under the current school year ending in June. For the next school year, starting September 2019, WFP will digitize beneficiaries’ management for the ration distribution to beneficiaries of girls take home rations through the WFP beneficiary registration/tracking platform - SCOPE. In June, a week-long training will be conducted on SCOPE operations management for WFP staff and partners from Government and NGOs.

• Home-grown school feeding (HGSF): Under the cashbased transfer arrangement, WFP provided USD 85,604 to 62 schools with a total of 20,573 schoolchildren (10,698 boys and 9,875 girls) for the purchase and utilization of locally produced food items (such as cassava, plantain, eddoes and vegetables) from farmers in this programme.

• Nutrition: Under the leadership of WFP, other UN agencies and the Government of Liberia, the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement and the ‘United Nations Renewed Efforts Against Child Hunger and Undernutrition’ (UN-REACH) hosted a one-day nutrition awareness on 3 May under the theme: “Legislature Engagement for Scaling Up Nutrition”. The one-day legislative engagement meeting focused on creating awareness on nutrition, presenting, discussing the nutrition-enabling environment, and identifying Nutrition Champions among Liberia’s legislators to support Scaling Up Nutrition activities. It brought together 100 participants (82 men and 18 women) involving High Level officers (Ministers, technicians and specialist) from Government of Liberia, Development Partners and Civil Society engaging members of 54th Legislature on specific nutrition issues.