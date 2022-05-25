WFP Liberia Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

488* mt of food assistance distributed

USD 11.1 m six months (April – September 2022) net funding requirements

27,820* people assisted in March 2022

Preliminary figures subject to change. COMET reconciliation is ongoing.

Operational Updates

• In March, WFP and partners resumed distributions of emergency food assistance to 3,058 severely food insecure households (15,290 individual beneficiaries), in the southeast of Liberia, in Maryland and Sinoe counties. The dispatch of food commodities from Monrovia to the southeast counties continued throughout the month, to complete the delivery of food assistance to the remaining beneficiaries in April 2022.

• In collaboration with the Ministry of Education and implementation support from the National Food Assistance Agency, WFP resumed distributions of the COVID-19 emergency assistance to food insecure school children and their families, while progressing to complete the registration of all targeted households. In March, 2,506 households (12,530 beneficiaries) were assisted with two-months of food rations in Montserrado County. Amidst a deteriorating food security situation due to the prolonged impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated total of 276,250 food insecure Liberians in Montserrado, Nimba and Maryland counties will benefit from this two-month assistance. With multilateral funding, WFP will complement its in-kind food assistance in Montserrado County with cash-based transfers (CBTs) in April 2022.

• WFP, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, continued its support to the Ministry of Health in the delivery of medical supplies to health facilities across Liberia. The collaboration aims to strengthen the national health supply chain operations, by supporting with the movement of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies from the Central Medical Store in Monrovia to county depots, hospitals and clinics across the country. In March, WFP delivered 29 metric tons of medical items to 57 facilities, across six of Liberia’s 15 counties.

• WFP is facing serious funding shortfall for its school feeding programme. USD 8 million is required (93 percent of the six-month funding requirements for school feeding) to provide hot school meals for 100,000 school children. The resources are vital in supporting children that are vulnerable to food insecurity and other factors. In many cases, WFP supported school meals are the only certain food children have access to daily and are a vital incentive for parents to enrol their children, especially girls, in school.