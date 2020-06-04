WFP Liberia Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

335 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 6 m six months (March-August 2020) net funding requirements

80,600 people assisted in March 2020

Operational Updates

• School Feeding:

In continuation of WFP support to the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Education for the provision of school feeding in Liberia, WFP distributed 153 mt of food to 75,000 schoolchildren (35,507 girls and 39,322 boys). Additionally, 1,718 mt were prepositioned in Nimba and Maryland Counties for distribution to students and their parents as take-home rations during school closure resulting amid COVID-19 pandemic.

• Crisis response:

On 16 March the Government of Liberia confirmed the first case of the Coronavirus (COVID -19). WFP activated its Business Continuity Plan (BCP) to ensure continuation of its life-saving and life-changing programmes. This meant that a limited number of staff under the banner of Critical Management team (CMT) were allow to continue working from the office while the rest work from home.

Under this arrangement many meetings and conferences were via video conferencing. From the beginning may staff face challenges coping as they were not use to this way of working. On 20 March, the Government, through the Ministry of Health and National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) set up an emergency coordination mechanism under the Incidents Management System (IMS). In this regard, WFP is leading emergency telecommunications and logistics efforts to ensure all parties can be connected at different decision-making and supply chains are not disrupted. For instance, WFP completed the installation of a video conferencing system at the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), providing quality internet services that linked NPHIL with the Liberia Institute of Biomedical Research (LIBR) in Marshall, Margibi County where COVD-19 tests took place, for easy transfer of test results to NPHIL. WFP also completed construction of one mobile storage unit for the safe keeping of COVID-19 supplies. In addition, WFP assisted the Government of Liberia in receiving a consignment of anti-COVID 19 supplies comprising personal protective equipment, chemicals and other materials at the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County.