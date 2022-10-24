WFP Liberia Country Brief, From June 2022 to August 2022

In Numbers

1 083 487 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 9.7 m six months (September 2022 - February 2023) net funding requirements

269,540 people assisted Between June and August 2022

Operational Updates

• 288.654 metric tons of commodities (vegetable oil, rice and pulses) were delivered to support both School Meals Programmes and Food Assistance for Assets Programmes.

However, the delivery of the pulses was delayed due to the impact of the Ukraine crisis on the global market.

• In preparation for school reopenings, WFP resumed the delivery of food commodities to schools in both Maryland and Nimba. A total of 310.4 mt of assorted food commodities will be distributed to 52,164 pre-primary and primary school children, including 24,692 females, in public and community schools. The ration will cover a total of 38 feeding days between September and October 2022.

• In August 2022, WFP and its partners provided 15 charcoal producers with a one-month training on new technology approaches to improving charcoal production. This training was part of the joint UN programme “Sustaining Peace and Reconciliation through Strengthening Land Governance and Dispute Resolution Mechanisms”. It introduced the use of a metal kiln as opposed to the traditional earth kiln that requires intensive labour. As a result, participants are now able to properly use forest residues and agricultural wastes (including rice husks, coconut husks, dried palm brunches, and sugarcane straws) for economic production, which is a cleaner and environmentally friendly alternative to using the forest for charcoal production. This contributes to mitigating the devastating effects of deforestation and supports the Government of Liberia’s commitment to the Conference of Parties (CoP26) of the Nationally Determined Contributions.

• WFP Liberia enhanced the resilience of 231 rural dwellers, of whom 85 percent are women, to engage in incomegenerating activities, including agricultural activities. This initiative was a continuation of the multi-year rural women economic empowerment project which ended in 2021. The 231 beneficiaries were reached through capacitystrengthening activities (training, equipment) and cash for capital investment of their Village Savings Loan and Association.

• WFP also supported the formalization of two farmer groups, the Wellekama Rural Women association, and the Gbawaken Rural Women, into cooperatives. It provided them with hands-on trainings in business development and entrepreneurship, food safety and quality assurance, and harvest and post-harvest techniques.

• USD 53,000 were transferred to both groups, including USD 30,000 to increase their Village Savings and Loan Association investment capital.