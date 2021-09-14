WFP Liberia Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

676 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 5,229 cash-based transfers made

USD 2.9 m six months (July - December 2021) net funding requirements

102,700 people assisted in June 2021

Operational Updates

• In June, WFP and partners continued the provision of staple food commodities to the most vulnerable households affected by COVID-19 preventive measures in Liberia under the Government-led COVID-19 Household Food Support Programme (COHFSP), with distributions assisting 97,675 beneficiaries (19,535 households) in 5 of the 15 counties (Bong, Lofa, Maryland, Nimba and Sinoe).

• As part of WFP’s emergency food assistance in support of 91,305 severely food insecure beneficiaries (18,261 households) in four of Liberia’s most food insecure counties (Grand Gedeh, Maryland, River Gee and Sinoe), WFP and partners continued the distribution of two months’ food assistance assisting 3,000 beneficiaries in River Gee county in June 2021.

• WFP commenced preparations to continue on-site school feeding assistance. Due to the recent spike in new COVID-19 cases in Liberia, the Ministry of Education adjusted the academic calendar, which now foresees closure of pre-primary and primary schools from 15 August to 30 September 2021. WFP and partners are prepared to implement programmatic adjustments as necessary given these circumstances.

• In June, WFP assisted 2,025 beneficiaries (405 households) under the cash-based transfer pilot that aims to provide schoolchildren and their families with a monthly e-voucher or a mobile money transfer, to increase their access to nutritious foods. WFP uses SCOPE, its digital beneficiary management platform, to track the transfer of entitlements to the targeted beneficiaries. The cash-based transfer modality allows beneficiaries to purchase food at their local retailer, thus providing them with a dietary choice while contributing to the local economy. To evaluate and improve the cash-based transfer modality, WFP conducted lessons learned workshops in the Maryland and Nimba counties, with the participation of beneficiaries, retailers, cooperating partners and the Ministry of Education.