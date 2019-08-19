WFP Liberia Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

The resourcing level for CSP has a deficit of 92%.

320 mt of food assistance distributed

US$116,073 cash-based transfers made

US$3.3 m six months (July-December 2019) net funding requirements

21,622 people assisted in June 2019

Operational Updates

• Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2019-2023: The Liberia CSP has two focus areas: Resilience Building and Crisis Response. It has three activities and will contribute to three strategic outcomes, with each activity contributing to one strategic outcome. The CSP was approved by the WFP Executive Board in June and will come into effect 1 July 2019. It will serve as the framework for action to position WFP as a partner of choice and a frontline leader in the humanitarian, development and peace areas in Liberia.

• Schoolchildren access to food: WFP provided daily hot meals to 87,139 schoolchildren (40,943 girls and 46,196 boys) for 20 school days. In addition, 20,573 (9,875 girls and 10,698 boys-) received home-grown school feeding and 3,600 adolescent girls took home a family size ration comprising rice and vegetable oil for 30 days.

• School Feeding Beneficiaries Management: WFP embarked on the registration and authentication of beneficiaries of the monthly take-home rations into WFP’s Corporate SCOPE system to enhance girls-take-home ration assistance transfer management. A total of 4,631 girls were registered in 176 schools. WFP will start conducting all girls take-home ration distributions through the SCOPE platform from next school year in September 2019.

• Nutrition: WFP in partnership with Ministry of Health and other key stakeholders finalized preparations for the conduct of an assessment on Vulnerability, Food Security, Nutrition and Livelihood options for people affected by HIV/TB in Liberia. In this regard, a three-day workshop aimed at strengthening capacity of enumerators and supervisors was conducted for 40 representatives from government Ministries and Agencies and Civil Society organizations involved in HIV/TB-related programmes. The aim of the assessment is to provide an in-depth examination of the nutritional status, as well as livelihood/social protection, food security and vulnerability gaps of PLHIV/TB in Liberia.