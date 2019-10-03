WFP Liberia Country Brief, July 2019

Numbers

2 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 2 m six months (August 2019 - January 2020) net funding requirements

440 people assisted in July 2019

Operational Updates

• The Country Strategic Plan (CSP) was approved in June, and implementation started as at 1 July. The resourcing situation is critical with an overall budget deficit of 91 percent.

• School Feeding: In preparation for the implementation of the school feeding programme in September, WFP Liberia is in the process of digitizing its beneficiaries counting and distribution through SCOPE – WFP’s beneficiary information and management platform. This process begins with girls in the take-home ration activity category. Initial registration of girls was completed; planning new registration for additional beneficiaries (newly registered at schools in grades 4, 5 and 6 and those who got promoted to grade 4 in the previous year). WFP will begin food distribution to girls through SCOPE in September.

• Food assistance for asset: Under the joint Rural Women’s Economic Empowerment (RWEE) project, 1.8 mt of food items distributed to cover the households needs of 88 participants (56 women and 32 men) in Grand Bassa County. RWEE – jointly implemented by WFP, FAO, IFAD, and UN WOMEN – aims at securing rural women’s livelihoods and rights in the context of sustainable development, increase income, enhanced leadership and participation in rural institutions. It also promotes women involvement in shaping laws, policies and programmes, and gender responsive policy environments for the economic empowerment of rural women.

• General Food Distribution: Over the last two years, Liberia has experienced flooding in some parts, especially its capital due to torrential rainfall between July and September. WFP has responded to these flood emergencies. In July, the Government through the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) contacted the country office about an emerging flood emergency.

NDMA is WFP’s principal partner in disaster mitigation and management. This year’s flood emergency response plan preparation was particularly informed by the heavy downpour of rain predicted for the Mano River Union countries (Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea and Cote D’Ivoire).

The plan will better position WFP to respond timely and effectively