WFP Liberia Country Brief, July 2018

In Numbers

Funding outlook for 2018 remained critically low for the country office- the Transitional Interim Country Strategic Plan resourcing is at 29%.

US$22.m six months (July- December 2018) net funding requirements, representing 71% of total requirement

0.4 m people in need of assistance in JULY 2018

Operational Updates

Budget Revision-The country office is undergoing a revision to its transitional interim country strategic plan (T-ICSP), to extend in time from December 2018 to June 2019. The revision is to align WFP plans with the national development agenda and the new United Nation Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) cycle. It will also allow adequate time to mobilize resources for the country strategic plan (CSP). The budget revision does not envisage any change in the strategic orientation of the T-ICSP

Food Assistance for Assets: The Japanese-funded Smallholder Agriculture Development Project (SHAD-P) that focuses on supporting marginally food insecure smallholders to scale up local rice and vegetable production began in Bong County with community assessment and inception workshop. Samaritan’s Purse International Relief Liberia (SPIR) is serving as cooperating partner. SHAD-P aims to support 24,000 assets and food beneficiaries; rehabilitate/develop 57 hectares (ha) of lowlands for rice production; 12 hectares of vegetable production; rehabilitate 15 km of community path roads and develop 10 community structures including storage hubs/bins, drying floors utilizing 608 mt of assorted food items (cereals, pulses and vegetable oil)

Emergency Assistance: Heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding in urban and semi-urban areas is affecting an estimated 51,000 people in three of the fifteen counties (Grand Bassa, Margibi and Montserrado).

Liberia’s National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) requested WFP to provide food assistance to 37,000 people identified. The country office has received an allocation of USD 1.5 m from the Regional Bureau for food assistance to the vulnerable people affected by the flood.