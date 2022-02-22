WFP Liberia Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

USD 6.5 m six-month (February to July 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In January, WFP collaborated with the Ministry of Education to continue beneficiary registration under the COVID-19 emergency food assistance project. The project supports food insecure school children and their families in Montserrado, Nimba and Maryland counties and is funded by the Government of the People’s Republic of China. WFP is using its digital beneficiary information and transfer management platform (SCOPE), to track the transfer of entitlements to the targeted beneficiaries. The SCOPE registrations of the targeted 55,250 school children and an adult representative of each household, is expected to be completed by February 2022. In the majority of targeted schools, distributions of take-home rations to students will take place in February and March 2022. A total of 276,250 food insecure Liberians will benefit from this assistance that is being provided, amidst a deteriorating food security situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• On 28 January 2022, WFP, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, launched the second round of Health Supply Chain deliveries. This involved preparation of the first trucks of health supplies for dispatch from the Central Medical Store to health facilities across Liberia. The collaboration aims to strengthen the national health supply chain operations, by supporting with the movement of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies to county depots and hospitals across Liberia. In January, upon request from the Government, WFP delivered 371 packages of HIV rapid test kits to 11 facilities in seven counties.

• WFP continues to face serious funding shortfalls for its school feeding programme - USD 6.1 million is required (87 percent of the six-month funding requirements for school feeding: from February to July 2022) to provide hot school meals to 100,000 school children. The resources are vital in supporting children vulnerable to food insecurity and other factors. In many cases, the school meal is the only certain meal children have access to daily.

• In January, WFP carried out outcome monitoring activities of its emergency response activities in Bong, Grand Bassa, Grand Kru, Lofa, Maryland, Montserrado, Nimba, River Cess, River Gee and Sinoe counties. The monitoring results showed that the targeted households continue to struggle from food insecurity, with more than half the household expenditure is used to purchase food. After receiving WFP food assistance in 2021, monitoring results show that vulnerable households require further support to meet the minimum food requirements and recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19.