WFP Liberia Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

3,084 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 5.1 m six months (February-July 2021) net funding requirements

243,140 people assisted in January 2021

Operational Updates

• In January, WFP and partners provided 3,084 mt of staple food commodities to 243,140 beneficiaries (48,628 households) under the Government-led COVID-19 Household Food Support Programme (COHFSP). The COHFSP is aimed at assisting the most vulnerable households affected by COVID-19 prevention measures in Liberia. Following earlier delays, WFP and partners continued to accelerate the COHSFP implementation in January with food commodities being distributed in 11 of the 15 counties.

• WFP started preparations to provide emergency food assistance for two months to 15,500 food insecure Ivorian refugees who have crossed into Liberia following contentious presidential elections in Côte d’Ivoire in October 2020. Food distributions to the new arrivals who are residing in host communities and camps in the counties of Nimba, Grand Gedeh and Maryland will start in March 2021. While WFP continues to mobilize needed resources, its internal funds have been advanced to support the crisis response. WFP requires USD 2.9 million to deliver monthly household food assistance to the projected scenario of up to 35,000 refugees over the next six months, including the current 9,500 refugees who will not benefit from the initial two-month response.

• In collaboration with the Ministry of Education, WFP is planning to assist 46,000 primary school children (21,000 girls and 25,000 boys) in the counties of Maryland and Nimba with take-home rations to cover targeted households’ food needs. Due to logistical challenges in delivering the food commodities to targeted counties, the distributions scheduled for January will now take place in February. With additional funding from a private sector partner, WFP will be able to continue with on-site school feeding assistance for 90,000 school children in March 2021. In the absence of new funding, WFP is facing a critical school feeding pipeline break anticipated from April 2021 onwards, impacting 90,000 school children in the most food insecure areas of the country who will no longer receive nutritional support. • WFP continued the beneficiary registration for the launch of a cash-based transfer pilot funded by a private sector contribution that will provide 1,000 school children and their families with a monthly commodity voucher or a mobile money transfer, to support the targeted beneficiaries’ access to nutritious foods.