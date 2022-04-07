WFP Liberia Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

USD 10.7m six-month (March to August 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In February, WFP prepared for the resumption of emergency food assistance distributions to severely food insecure households in the southeast of Liberia, with food commodities dispatched from Monrovia to Maryland and Sinoe counties. The delivery of food assistance to the remaining half of beneficiaries (approximately 45,000 people), will continue in March and April 2022.

• WFP enhanced its collaboration with the Ministry of Education regarding beneficiary registration for the COVID-19 emergency food assistance project. The project supports food insecure school children and their families in Montserrado, Nimba and Maryland counties and is funded by the Government of the People’s Republic of China. WFP is using its digital beneficiary information and transfer management platform (SCOPE), to track the transfer of entitlements to targeted beneficiaries. In February, dispatches of food commodities for prepositioning at WFP field offices in Maryland and Nimba counties continued, aiming to reduce gaps in implementation caused by the rainy season. Amidst a deteriorating food security situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a total of 276,250 food insecure Liberians will benefit from this assistance.

• WFP, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, continued its support to the Ministry of Health, with the delivery of medical supplies to health facilities across Liberia. The collaboration aims to strengthen the national health supply chain operations, by supporting with the movement of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies from the Central Medical Store in Monrovia to county depots, hospitals and clinics across the country. In February, WFP delivered 46 metric tons of medical items to 37 facilities, across 12 of Liberia’s 15 counties. To further strengthen capacity, staff from WFP, the Central Medical Store and Samaritan’s Purse held a workshop on 10 February to improve the storage, handling and transport of temperature sensitive products.

• WFP is facing serious funding shortfalls for its school feeding programme. USD 7.8 million is required (89 percent of the six-month funding requirements for school feeding) to provide hot school meals for 100,000 school children. The resources are vital in supporting children vulnerable to food insecurity and other factors. In many cases, the school meal is the only certain food children have access to daily and are a vital incentive for parents to enrol their children, especially girls, in school.