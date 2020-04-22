WFP Liberia Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

736 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 6 m six months (March-August 2020) net funding requirements

90,000 people assisted in February 2020

Operational Updates

• School Feeding Programme:

WFP is supporting the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Education to implement school feeding activities in Nimba and Maryland counties. During this distribution circle, 79,961 children (38,432 girls and 41,529 boys) received 196 mt of assorted food as daily meals and take-home rations. Five hundred and sixty-nine adolescent girls out of 38,432 received take home rations of 7 mt.

• Food assistance for assets (FFA) creation:

In close collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, WFP and partners are supporting smallholder farmers to create sustainable livelihood assets in Bong County. The support comes in the form of capacity strengthening and food assistance for lowland rice and vegetables farmers.

WFP provided food assistance (210 mt of food items) to 3,840 participants (2,065 women and 1,775 men). The distribution was done using a digital platform used by WFP for proper beneficiary identification and management and accountability (SCOPE). In addition, Post-harvest management for lowland rice farmers was conducted as well as on-site training on production practices for vegetable farmers.

• General food Distribution: Under the emergency food assistance activity, WFP distributed 330 mt of food to 9,670 people (6,996 women and 2,674 men) living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV) on antiretroviral therapy (ART). the food was distributed in collaboration with the National Aids Control Program (NACP) and the county heath teams. NACP is the Government of Liberia’s agency responsible for the coordination of support to PLHIVs in Liberia.