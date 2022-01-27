WFP Liberia Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

4 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 8.2 m six months (January 2022 – June 2022) net funding requirements

500 people assisted in December 2021

Operational Updates

On 22 December 2021, WFP and the Ministry of Education launched the COVID-19 emergency food assistance project funded by the Government of the People’s Republic of China, in support of food insecure school children and their families in Montserrado, Nimba and Maryland counties. A handover ceremony was conducted in Montserrado County with representation by key stakeholders to mark the launch of the project. The first, two-month take-home food rations were distributed to 100 food insecure school children (48 girls and 52 boys) and their families (500 individuals). For the majority of schools, distributions will take place in the first quarter of 2022. Amidst a deteriorating food security situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a total of 276,250 food insecure Liberians will benefit from this assistance.

WFP, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, continued to prepare for the second round of the Health Supply Chain deliveries. The collaboration aims to strengthen the national health supply chain operations, by supporting with the movement of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies from the Central Medical Store to health facilities across Liberia. In December, WFP and partners conducted a joint review exercise of the previous deliveries of temperature sensitive products to improve future logistical processes.