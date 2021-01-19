WFP Liberia Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

5,538 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 11.6 m six months (January-June 2021) net funding requirements

435,625 m people assisted in December 2020

Operational Updates

• In December, WFP and partners provided 5,538 mt of basic food commodities to 435,625 beneficiaries (87,125 households) in the counties of Montserrado, Margibi and Nimba under the Government-led COVID19 Household Food Support Programme (COHFSP). The latter aims at assisting the most vulnerable households affected by COVID-19 prevention measures in Liberia. Following earlier delays due to challenges in the beneficiary registration process, WFP has accelerated the COHSFP implementation in December. Beneficiary data entry and processing is completed for 13 of 15 counties and food commodities are being dispatched for distribution across the country.

• WFP is presently engaging with partners to mobilize resources to provide emergency food assistance to the Ivorian refugees who have crossed into Liberia following contentious presidential elections in Côte d’Ivoire in October 2020. Overall, USD 500,000 is urgently required to provide food assistance for two months to 15,500 food-insecure Ivorian refugees (new arrivals) currently residing in host communities and camps in the counties of Nimba, Grand Gedeh and Maryland. WFP’s internal funds will be advanced to provide timely crisis response, while WFP continues to mobilize needed resources.

• In collaboration with the Ministry of Education, WFP finalized the preparations for the provision of takehome rations in January 2021 to 46,000 primary school children (21,000 girls and 25,000 boys) from 126 schools in Nimba and 97 schools in Maryland. In the absence of additional donor funding, WFP is facing a critical pipeline break under the school feeding programme anticipated from February 2021 onwards, impacting 90,000 school children in the most foodinsecure areas of the country who will no longer receive nutritional support.

• WFP continues to prepare for the launch of a cashbased transfer pilot funded by a private sector contribution that will provide 1,000 school children and their families with a monthly commodity voucher or a mobile money transfer (with a monthly transfer value of USD 15), to support the targeted beneficiaries’ access to nutritious foods.