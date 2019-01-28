WFP Liberia Country Brief, December 2018
In Numbers
Funding outlook for 2018 remained critically low for the country office- the Transitional Interim Country Strategic Plan resourcing is at 38 %.
558 mt of food assistance distributed
US$ 24,800 cash-based transfers made
US$ 6.3 m six months (January - June 2019) net funding requirements, representing 22% of total.
33,800 people assisted in December 2018
Operational Updates
Capacity Strengthening: In continuation, and as part of the three pronged-approach for resilience building, WFP facilitated a workshop on seasonal livelihood planning (SLP) in Gbarnga, Bong County. The workshop brought together 45 participants (30 men and 15 women) from a pool of local civil society and community-based livelihood groups, Government, and representatives from agencies that invest in partnerships supporting multi-sectorial development initiatives. The seasonal livelihood programming (SLP) is part of a broader three-step process that strengthens the design, planning and implementation of longer-term resilience building programmes. It places people and partners at the centre of planning, using converging analyses, consultations, and consensusbuilding on actions required at three different levels. In March 2018, as part of the ground work for the resilience building process, WFP conducted the community based participatory planning (CBPP) exercise in Bong County.
Food assistance for assets creation (FFA): Under the Japanese-funded Small Agriculture Development Project (SHAD-P), WFP distributed 521 mt of food to 2,415 vulnerable people (1,108 men and 1,307 women) for 85 percent work achievement in December. The achievement includes development of 31 hectares of lowland asset, rehabilitation of 21 hectares of lowland, cultivation of 13 hectares of vegetables/legume, rehabilitation of 11 km road and construction of nine community structures.