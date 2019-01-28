WFP Liberia Country Brief, December 2018

In Numbers

Funding outlook for 2018 remained critically low for the country office- the Transitional Interim Country Strategic Plan resourcing is at 38 %.

558 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 24,800 cash-based transfers made

US$ 6.3 m six months (January - June 2019) net funding requirements, representing 22% of total.

33,800 people assisted in December 2018

Operational Updates