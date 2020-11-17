WFP Liberia Country Brief, August-September 2020

In Numbers

2,195 mt of food assistance distributed in August and September 2020

USD 5 m six months (October 2020 - March 2021) net funding requirement

174,034 people assisted in August and September 2020

Operational Updates

• WFP is supporting the national COVID-19 emergency response through the implementation of the COVID-19 Household Food Support Programme (COHFSP). In August and September 2020, under the COHFSP, WFP provided 2,195 mt of assorted food to 174,034 beneficiaries (104,392 women and 69,642 men), including vulnerable populations, frontline workers, and people living with disabilities in Montserrado county.

• The COHFSP experienced delays in August and September amidst seasonal flooding that hampered the pace of the enumeration process. To speed up registration and improve data quality, the COHFSP steering committee engaged the National Food Assistance Agency to support the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services and undertook simultaneous enumerations of beneficiaries in the five southeast counties of Grand Gedeh, Grand Kru, Maryland, River Gee and Sinoe.

• Following the announcement by the Government of Liberia on the reopening of schools in August 2020, the Ministry of Education requested WFP and other school feeding partners to plan for the resumption of school feeding activities throughout the country. This requires WFP to mobilize funding to resume the provision of school meals for children in grade 6 and continue providing take-home rations for those students participating in government-driven tutorials via radio, TV and Internet. The mobilization of resources will further enable the country office to be ready to provide school meals when schools reopen for face-to-face classes for the remaining students (grades 1 to 5) in November 2020.

• In the wake of the upcoming presidential elections in the neighbouring countries of Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea, WFP is currently defining a contingency planning and starting preparedness actions in response to possible displacements into Lofa,

Nimba, Grand Gedeh, River Gee and Maryland counties.

• The country office is also in partnership with sister UN agencies planning to implement a UN joint programme on Rural Women Economic Empowerment (RWEE), and two joint programmes under the Liberia Multi-Partners Trust Fund (LMPTF) and the Peacebuilding Fund.