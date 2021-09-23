Liberia + 2 more
WFP Liberia Country Brief, August 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
197 mt of food assistance distributed
USD 3,930 cash-based transfers made
USD 4 m six months (September 2021 – February 2022) net funding requirements
105,145 people assisted in August 2021
Operational Updates
In August, WFP and partners completed the provision of food items to the most vulnerable households affected by COVID-19 preventive measures in Liberia. Reaching 65,485 beneficiaries (13,097 households) in two counties, this assistance was carried out as part of the Government-led COVID-19 Household Food Support Programme (COHFSP). The distributions in Margibi and Nimba counties targeted vulnerable households in communities that had previously received only a part of their COHFSP entitlement.
As part of WFP’s emergency food assistance in support of 91,305 severely food insecure beneficiaries (18,261 households) in four of Liberia’s most food insecure counties (Grand Gedeh, Maryland, River Gee and Sinoe),
WFP and partners distributed two months’ food assistance to 115 beneficiaries in Maryland county in August 2021.
The delivery of assistance to targeted households will continue until the end of 2021.
In partnership with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, WFP supports the Ministry of Health to deliver health supplies from the Central Medical Store in Monrovia to county depots and hospitals across Liberia. In August, WFP delivered 50 metric tons of medical items to 10 of the country’s 15 counties.
Temperature-sensitive items were delivered to Grand Kru, Lofa and River Gee Counties by air through the partnership with Samaritan’s Purse and Mission Aviation Fellowship.
Following reports of outbreaks of Ebola virus and Marburg virus disease in Côte d'Ivoire and Guinea respectively, WFP supported the Government of Liberia to prepare for a response in case of an outbreak in Liberia.
In collaboration with the Ministry of Education, WFP provided on-site school feeding assistance to 38,295 vulnerable schoolchildren (19,806 girls and 18,489 boys) in the counties of Maryland and Nimba.
In August, WFP assisted 1,250 beneficiaries (250 households) in Nimba county under the cash-based transfer pilot scheme that provides schoolchildren and their families with a monthly e-voucher or mobile money transfer. This assistance allows families to purchase food at their local retailers, increasing their access to nutritious food while also contributing to the local economy.