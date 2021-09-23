WFP Liberia Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

197 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 3,930 cash-based transfers made

USD 4 m six months (September 2021 – February 2022) net funding requirements

105,145 people assisted in August 2021

Operational Updates

In August, WFP and partners completed the provision of food items to the most vulnerable households affected by COVID-19 preventive measures in Liberia. Reaching 65,485 beneficiaries (13,097 households) in two counties, this assistance was carried out as part of the Government-led COVID-19 Household Food Support Programme (COHFSP). The distributions in Margibi and Nimba counties targeted vulnerable households in communities that had previously received only a part of their COHFSP entitlement.

As part of WFP’s emergency food assistance in support of 91,305 severely food insecure beneficiaries (18,261 households) in four of Liberia’s most food insecure counties (Grand Gedeh, Maryland, River Gee and Sinoe),

WFP and partners distributed two months’ food assistance to 115 beneficiaries in Maryland county in August 2021.

The delivery of assistance to targeted households will continue until the end of 2021.