WFP Liberia Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

The Resourcing level is at 73 %.

326 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 70,000 cash-based transfers made

US$ 2 m six months (May - October 2019) net funding requirements

110,300 people assisted in April 2019

Operational Updates

• Schoolchildren access to food: WFP distributed 326 mt of food to 87,139 schoolchildren (46,196 boys and 40,943 girls) as daily meals and 3,600 adolescent girls as monthly takehome-ration.

• Home-grown school feeding (HGSF): WFP reached 20,575 beneficiaries (10,690 boys and 9,875 girls) by providing a total of USD 70,000 to 62 schools under the HGSF/cash based-transfer (CBT) modality. In preparation of the start of CSP implementation in July, the country office commenced preparatory works for additional 15,000 beneficiaries in 64 schools to be able to meet the CSP target of 35,000 beneficiaries at the start of the CSP.

Meanwhile, the schools continued to purchase and utilize locally produced commodities including fresh food items (cassava, plantain, eddoes and vegetables) from farmers for this programme.

• Nutrition: WFP, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders, planned an assessment that aimed to provide an in-depth examination of the nutritional status, livelihood/social protection, food security and vulnerability gaps of people living with HIV/TB in country. Technical Working Group, comprising of Government of Liberia, Civil Society and UN agencies, developed the draft concept note and tools. The recruitment process of international consultant to support the exercise is under way.

Under the leadership of WFP, other UN agencies and the Government of Liberia, the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement and the ‘United Nations Renewed Efforts Against Child Hunger and Under-nutrition’ (UN-REACH) worked on a plan to host a one-day nutrition awareness meeting with members of the House of Representatives of the 54th National Legislature on 3 May. The meeting discussions will focus on creating an enabling environment and identifying Champions to support Scaling Up Nutrition in Liberia.