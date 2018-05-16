WFP Liberia Country Brief, April 2018

In Numbers

Funding resources remained critically low for the implementation of the Transitional Interim Country Strategic Plan – 16 percent.

USD 14.7 m six months (May-Oct 2018) net funding requirements.

Operational Updates

Strategic Outcome 1: Activity 2 School meals - Out of the planned 212.5 mt of rice and oil, WFP Liberia distributed 191.6 mt of rice and vegetable oil as takehome rations for April-June 2018 for 3,611 of the 4,000 girls. The food distribution targets 4,000 adolescent girls in WFP-assisted schools in nine counties which have food security and gender parity issues. As this is an incentive for both girls and families, an additional 16,000 household members also benefit from the rations. The need for USD 2.2 million to meet the needs of the daily on-site meals to the targeted 120,000 beneficiaries for the remaining school year until June 2018 remains a challenge for the country office.

Strategic Outcome 4: Activity 7 Home-Grown School Meals - Programming of USD 700,000 SRAC allocation to home-grown school meals was completed.

The implementation is planed through cash-based transfer (CBT) in three districts in Nimba County, targeting 20,000 schoolchildren.

Strategic Outcome 4: Activity 8 Individual Capacity Strengthening - Under the RWEE (rural women economic empowerment) project, 200 rural women (from Margibi and Grand Bassa counties) have been trained in the establishment and management of village savings and loan association (VSLA) schemes. Led by WFP’s cooperating partner, EduCare, the training aims to boost savings, increase their capacity to borrow or take loans, and support small scale businesses and increase income generation. The training will also enable the women to develop their by-laws and constitutions for their respective groups and organize leadership elections thus enhancing governance within their groups and increasing women participation in decision-making in communities.

Strategic Outcomes 4: Activity 6 Provide communication and education promoting agriculture sector - With support from the Regional Bureau Dakar, WFP Liberia conducted workshop for 15 Liberian journalists in food security and nutrition reporting methodologies. Over 20 staff members were orientated in the new WFP branding/visibility products and how to communicate what WFP does in Liberia with different audiences. This is to better position WFP to manage its communications, reports and donor relations activities in a more strategic, effective and effective manner. At the end of the workshop, the journalists organized themselves into FOSENRAL (Food Security and Nutrition Reporters Association of Liberia). The group will work towards highlighting food security issues and achievements while enhancing their own professional growth. They will operate on a cross-sectoral, broadbased basis collaborating and networking with all sector stakeholders, partners, NGOs, government, the Press Union of Liberia and farmers alike.