02 Feb 2018

UNMIL strengthens the Liberian judiciary through quick impact projects and assessed funding

Report
from UN Mission in Liberia
Published on 01 Feb 2018 View Original

1 February 2018, Monrovia - UNMIL Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General (DSRSG) for Political and Rule of Law, Mr. Waldemar Vrey on behalf of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) ceremonially handed over the project to Cllr. Elizabeth J. Nelson, Court Administrator, which on behalf of the Chief Honour Justice, assured that all support received will be utilized for the intended purposes.

The project included the case progression and tracking database; office equipment to the Central Public Defenders Office, Judicial Institute, and the Todee Magisterial Court; equipment and office stationaries and other supplies to support the office of clerks of courts in Montserrado County including the two newly constructed courts (Todee and Bushrod Island Magisterial courts), and the establishment of a Human Rights Library for the Judicial Institute.

DSRSG Vrey outlined the need to strengthen the judiciary in Liberia and UNMIL’s continuous support. “UNMIL even during this phase of drawdown continues to provide an enabling environment for the dispensation of justice and strengthen access to justice for the less privileged,” said DSRSG Vrey.

This robust joint-project was financed through UNMIL’s Quick Impact Project and Assessed Funding which aims at enhancing the quality of justice delivery at the judicial level.

