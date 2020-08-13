UNICEF Liberia Covid-19 Situation Report, 15 June - 31 July 2020

Situation in Numbers

1,400,000 Children and youth affected by COVID-19 school closure

1189 Laboratory Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

75 COVID-19 Deaths

Highlights

As of 31 July 2020, Liberia recorded 1,189 confirmed cases of COVID-19, that is 410 females, 779 males, including 102 children under 15 (48 girls, 54 boys) and 197 health workers (HAI: 16.5%). This is 604 new cases since the SitRep of 20 June 2020 and all country’s 15 counties now have confirmed cases.

707 high schools (including 139 public schools) were reopened on the 29th of June to prepare 41,526 students in all 15 counties for the regional exams (WASSCE). UNICEF procured and distributed teaching and learning materials, school health kits, and supported the roll out of safe school protocols for the 707 schools.

On July 18, UNICEF inaugurated the ‘Julue-Ta’ – Children’s home in Kru dialect – together with the Ministry of Gender in Monrovia, Liberia. The centre will serve as an interim care centre to provide alternative care services for 30 children whom their parents or care givers are infected by COVID-19. and admitted to treatment units.

Liberia as in many countries has been struggling with low community compliance with COVID-19 prevention and control measures. In order to address this, the NRC and RC has organized national consultations which led to the formation of a technical working group which UNICEF participated as the UN Technical lead. As a result, the group drafted the ‘Renewed Action Plan to enhance RCCE for COVID-19’ which was submitted to the President of Liberia for endorsement.