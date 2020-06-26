UNICEF Liberia Covid-19 Situation Report, 15 June 2020

Situation in Numbers

1,400,000 Children and youth affected by COVID-19 school closure

509 Laboratory Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

33 COVID-19 DeathsHighlights

 On 10th April 2020, a 60-day state of emergency was declared, putting in place a set of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, including a curfew, prohibiting movements between counties, banning of public gatherings and suspension of passenger flights. All schools were ordered closed affecting the education of around 1.4 million school children.

 As of mid-June, 509 cases of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 have been registered and 33 reported deaths.

 Through cooperation with the Ministry of Education, 992,768 children (486,456 girls, 506,312 boys) from pre-school age up to the age of 17 have benefited from the radio-based lessons aired during the reporting period.

 Within the framework of the agreement with the World Bank and the Ministry of Health, UNICEF airlifted 14 metric tonnes of vital health supplies to Liberia including oxygen concentrators, pharmaceutical supplies and personal protection equipment.

 As of mid-June 2020, UNICEF Liberia has received US$ 1.17 million against its COIVD-19 appeal and reprogrammed 2.14 million to the response. Currently, the office has a funding gap of 81.5 per cent against its appeal of US$ 18 million. Adequate and timely funding is urgently required to continue to provide lifesaving support and reach all vulnerable children in the country.