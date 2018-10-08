UNHCR Liberia Key Achievements With The Direct Support Of The Government of Liberia - September 2018

LOCAL INTEGRATION

CERTIFICATES OF NATURALIZATION

On 23 July 2018, the President of Liberia, H. E. George Weah handed some of the 300 certificates of naturalization aimed at former Sierra Leonean refugees who decided to integrate in Liberia.

While the certificates were issued back in 2013, the formality of handing over the documents could not be accomplished until recently.

During the ceremony, President George Weah encouraged the new Liberian citizens to be law-abiding and make meaningful contributions to the Liberian society. Weah stated that the Liberian government is acting in fulfilment of the ECOWAS and UNHCR Conventions and Protocols on refugees.

UNHCR can attest that Liberia is a commendable example of a country with overwhelming potential and generosity in terms of providing a favourable protection environment to refugees and other persons of concern.

Jenneh Mabay, with her Certificate of Naturalization.

“This paper means that I am a real citizen of Liberia. It means I will do as the others are doing in this country and I will make sure that we will do things with them, to-gether. I love Liberia because they love anybody that likes to be with them.”

WORKING WITH THE GOVERNMENT

On 15-17 September 2018, the Regional Representative for West Africa, Mme Liz Ahua, visited Liberia and met with several government officials; UN Agencies and the Resident Coordinator; Partners; and refugees in Bahn Refugee Camp (Nimba). Mme Ahua was joined by Denis Kuindje, Assistant Regional Representative in charge of Protection.

During Mme Ahua’s curtesy call on Bahn City Mayor Mr. Africanus Kwahmie (image on the top), the official stated that “the city is looking forward to continue collaborating with UNHCR in the implementation of local integration and we are excited for the development this will bring also to the Liberians living in the host communities”.

SUPPORTING REFUGEES & HOST COMMUNITIES

The delegation visiting Bahn Refugee Camp with UNHCR Regional Representative, Mme Liz Ahua, comprised of UNHCR Liberia Representative, Mme Fatima Mohammed-Cole; The Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC); UNHCR Partners AIRD (African Initiatives for Relief and Development) and SEARCH (Special Emergency Activity to Restore Children's Hope); government officials; and the Second Counsellor of the Ivorian Embassy in Liberia, amongst others.

In line with the Pro-Poor National Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), in addition to providing durable low cost housing to 80% of the refugees opting to locally integrate, UNHCR will also provide 20% of the housing project for the most vulnerable members of the communities hosting refugees near the refugee camps.