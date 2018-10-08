UNHCR Liberia Factsheet - September 2018

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Regional Representative for West Africa, Mme Liz Ahua, comes on mission to Liberia

- On 15-17 September 2018, the Regional Representative for West Africa, Mme Liz Ahua, visited Liberia and met with several government officials; UN Agencies and the Resident Coordinator; Partners; and refugees in Bahn Refugee Camp (Nimba). Mme Ahua was joined by Denis Kuindje, Assistant Regional Representative in charge of Protection, LRRRC, AIRD and SEARCH.

- During her address to Ivorian refugees, Mme Ahua highlighted voluntary repatriation as the preferred Durable Solution and reminded those integrating in Liberia to be law abiding. The Regional Representative for West Africa (RRWA) inaugurated the two-bedroom shelter prototype aimed for those Ivorian refugees integrating in Liberia.

- In line with the Pro-Poor National Agenda for Prosperity and Development, in addition to providing durable low cost housing to 80% of the refugees opting to locally integrate, UNHCR will also provide 20% of the housing project for the Extremely Vulnerable Individuals (EVIs) of the communities hosting refugees near the refugee camps.

- The delegation unveiled the signboard of the pictorial view of the settlement into which Bahn Refugee Camp (Nimba) will be developed. In these settlements, Ivorian refugees and host communities will live together under the authority of a Town Chief, appointed by the Government.

- Mme Ahua officially turned over the poultry, tailor shop and garage structures to participants in those livelihoods projects. A symbolic check of USD 4,100.00 was given to 3 different associations involved in the livelihoods pilot project, in order to kick-off their business.

- During Mme Ahua’s curtesy call on Bahn City Mayor Mr. Africanus Kwahmie, the official stated that “the city is looking forward to continue collaborating with UNHCR in implementing local integration and we are excited for the development this will bring also to the Liberians living in the host communities”.

- In August 2018, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Bahn City Council and LRRRC, through which the Bahn City Council is providing 310 acres of land needed for the local integration programme in Nimba County.

- The Second Counsellor of the Ivorian Embassy in Liberia also joined the mission to Bahn Refugee Camp, and encouraged refugees to make the most of the safe environment in Cote d’Ivoire and return to their home country.

- On 17 September 2018, the mission met in Monrovia with Hon. Lawrence Morris, a former Liberian refugee and now Member of the Parliament and Chairman of Repatriation, to seek support from the various Committees towards the passage of the laws concerning the protection of Persons of Concern.