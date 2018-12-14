14 Dec 2018

UNHCR Liberia Factsheet - October 2018

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Oct 2018
The Minister of Internal Affairs delivers statement at the 69th UNHCR ExCom

  • With support from UNHCR, the Liberian Delegation attended the 69th UNHCR Executive Committee in Geneva (Switzerland) from 1-5 October 2018. The delegation was led by the Minister of Internal Affairs (MIA), Hon. Varney A. Sirleaf, along with LRRRC ED, Hon. Rev.
    Festus Logan.
  • The Minister, who chairs LRRRC Board, delivered a statement on issues related to the situation of refugees in the country and stated that the Pro Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development of the Government of Liberia is fully aligned with the refugee programme.
  • Hon. Sirleaf highlighted that, from January-September 2018, the government granted refugee status to 5 of the 33 asylum applicants. The MIA also stressed the full support towards the local integration of refugees in Liberia, including their integration into the national framework in Health, Education and Social Protection services in the same conditions as Liberians. In his statement, Sirleaf emphasised the issuance of Certificates of Naturalization to 375 former Sierra Leonean refugees, which were handed on 23 July 2018 by the President of Liberia, George M. Weah.
  • Hon. Sirleaf underscored the commitment from the government to improve the existing domestic legal norms, such as the ongoing revision of the 1973 Alien and Nationality Laws, which restricts Liberian women passing their nationality to their children who then are at risk of becoming stateless.

Zwedru (Grand Gedeh): Challenging road conditions continue to affect the operation

Heavy rains continue to deteriorate the roads, forcing in-country missions between Zwedru and Monrovia to transit through Cote d’Ivoire and resulting in an increase of travel time.

  • The high cost and lack of fuel affects the availability of vehicles used to support refugees. As a result, movements of partners and monitoring activities are reduced. The major hospital, Martha Tubman Memorial Hospital, reported problems in the delivery of services due to lack of fuel to operate the generators.
  • The prices of goods and commodities have risen considerably, having an impact in what refugees can afford. Refugees face challenges when affording food, as items that costed 100 (0.64USD) Liberian Dollars have risen up to 300 Liberian Dollars (1.90USD).

