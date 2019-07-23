UNHCR Liberia Factsheet - June 2019

World Refugee Day Celebrated linked to the Take A Step With Refugees campaign and the African Union theme for year 2019.

232 Ivorian refugees voluntary repatriate to Cote d’Ivoire

8,746 Total number of Persons of Concern in Liberia

WORKING WITH PARTNERS

UNHCR works with the Government of Liberia through the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) in the provision of protection and assistance to refugees and asylum seekers, including gender issues, child protection and education.

UNHCR provides funding to African Initiatives for Relief and Development (AIRD). This INGO provides support in infrastructure; shelter; WASH; and livelihood activities.

CONTEXT HIGHLIGHTS

Save the State’ protest on 7 June 2019 takes place peacefully.

■ On 7 June 2019, the ‘Save the State’ protest, organized by the Council of Patriots (CoP), took place without any incidents.

o It can be recalled that the CoP, the group organizing the ‘Save the State’ protest on 7 June 2019, cited lack of accountability, corruption, mismanagement of state resources and insufficient access to basic services as some of the reasons behind the protest.

o During the day of the protest, social media services including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and WhatsApp were disrupted throughout Liberia.

■ Liberia's Minister of Information, Eugene Nagbe, confirmed that social media platforms were shutdown temporarily because of "security concerns."

■ On 11 June 2019, the President of Liberia addressed the nation and called for national dialogue to address the challenges faced by the country.

o President Weah invited leaders of political parties, civil society organizations, traditional chiefs, business community and the CoP, among others, to a round-table forum to brainstorm on measures aimed at addressing the current economic challenges in Liberia.