UNHCR Liberia Factsheet - July - September 2019

The Minister of Internal affairs hands over the first 13 permanent refugee housing units in Bahn Settlement at an official ceremony. 272 Ivorian refugees return voluntarily to Cote d’Ivoire, raising the number to 987 Ivorian refugees repatriated in 2019. 8,662 Total number of Persons of Concern in Liberia

Highlights

1. Protection

In July 2019, UNHCR, UNHCR government partner the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) and the Ministry of Health (MoH) visited Sinje (Grand Cape Mount County) to continue the registration and certification of refugee children born in the county under the age of 12. Some 287 certificates were distributed and four (4) booklets of registration forms were provided to community volunteers to continue the registration process. From July January to September 2019, some 131 birth certificates have been distributed in PTP Settlement (Grand Gedeh).

As part of the capacity development initiatives to improve the national asylum system,

UNHCR carried out a Refugee Status Determination (RSD) Induction workshop for five days. UNHCR and LRRRC jointly organized a briefing session on Protection Induction Programme. The session, attended by 30 participants, was aimed at UNHCR Counterpart LRRRC protection staff and refugee leadership.

2. Education

All locations: enrolment for 2019/2020 academic year.

The current enrolment of school going age (5 to 18 years-old) starting at grade 1 in all locations is close to 67 per cent. In order to achieve 100 per cent school enrolment rate, the office is working at all locations with the refugee parents in order to bring the children back to school and retention.

Tertiary education: on 13 July 2019, two male DAFI scholarship students successfully graduated from Grand Gedeh Community College in Zwedru. Interviews for candidates for the 12 new slots under DAFI scholarships are taking place in all the locations.

3. Handing over of Structures

Several structures completed last year were handed over to the government authorities and the local communities. In Bahn Health Centre, UNHCR turned over a waiting hall, female & male wards, an incinerator and an ambulance; in Bahn High Extension School, UNHCR handed over the newly built two annex classrooms, and at Bahn Police depot, a modem latrine was handed over.

UNHCR Representative a.i. and the Fiscal Affairs Superintendent, Radall Saydee, inaugurated the bridge linking PTP-1 and PTP-2. Saydee highlighted the value of the infrastructure in safe access of students to Tchien Public School and in the exchange of goods and services between refugees and host communities.

4. Shelter and NFIs

■ Shelter

On 11 September 2019, a local integration milestone was reached with the official handover of the 13 permanent refugee housing units in Bahn Settlement in Nimba county for Ivorian refugees wishing to remain in Liberia.

The Minister of Internal Affairs handed over keys to the refugee families and also presented the documents for provision of 315 acres of land to the refugees. He expressed strong appreciation to the land owners for providing land for the local integration of Ivorian refugees in Bahn and the deep hospitality showcased by Liberians.

LRRRC Executive Director, reminded each recipient to remain law-abiding and encouraged them to contribute to Liberian society. UNHCR Liberia Country Representative a.i., stated that Liberia continues to provide one of the most favourable protection environment for refugees in Africa. “We are far ahead for local integration of those unable/unwilling to return to Cote d’Ivoire”, he said.

Out of 70 units planned for this year, 45 are close to its finishing stage and UNHCR Liberia hopes to meet the target before the end of this year.

In Zwedru (Grand Gedeh), UNHCR, UNHCR livelihoods Implementing Partner AIRD (African Initiatives for Relief and Development), LRRRC and block leaders completed the distribution of zinc to 275 head of households in PTP Settlement.

Refugees in this location are targeted with shelter kits instead of provision of durable housing units like in Nimba County.

■ NFIs

UNHCR together with LRRRC and the Ministry of Gender, carried out the distribution of Non Food Items (NFIs) in Bahn Settlement and Saclepea. The distribution, which targeted 357 refugee families, included soap and used clothes.

Items also included mats, buckets, jerry cans, blankets and sanitary pads for targeted beneficiaries following vulnerability and special needs.

Sanitary kits (sanitary pads, soap and underwear) were distributed to females of reproductive age in PTP Settlement. Out of the 1359 targeted, 1335 showed up and received the kits. UNHCR and LRRRC distributed sanitary pads to 199 female refugees of reproductive age in Little Wlebo Settlement