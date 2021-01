As of 30 December, 24,277 Ivorians who fled Cote d’Ivoire have been pre-registered in Liberia, Ghana, Guinea and Togo. Liberia currently hosts 95 per cent of the new arrivals.

UNHCR continues to repair and install hand pumps, latrines and boreholes to support the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) needs of new arrivals and to mitigate health risks.