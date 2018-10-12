UNDP Responds to humanitarian needs of about 52,000 flood Victims

In response to the Government of Liberia’s appeal to the United Nations and other partners for humanitarian assistance to flood victims in the Country, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) has distributed food items to flood victims in selected communities in Montserrado County.

Given the scale of the Mid July 2018 flood emergency and damages caused to both individuals and communities, UNDP's Energy and Environment Programme secured funding from the Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MPTF) Project to immediately respond to the Government’s appeal.

A Multi-Hazard Preparedness and Response plan which was developed under the Multi-partner Trust Fund (MPTF) project is being implemented by IOM, UNDP, FAO and WHO and aims at strengthening the Liberian government’s capacity and resilience to mitigate, prevent and respond to multi-hazard threats (epidemics and disasters) and disaster risk reduction.

The Government of Liberia had appealed to the UN and other partners for US$ 1.9 million humanitarian assistance to about 52,000 flood victims in Montserrado County.

UNDP and the NDMA provided relief assistance to about 450 households consisting of 2,700 persons (at 6 individuals per household) from Trowein community in the Borough of New Kru Town and Tweh farm community in Montserrado County recently.

The emergency packages were designed to make a significant contribution to the basic food and nutritional needs of the flood victims.

Each of the 450-household received 50 kg parboiled rice, 20 kg red country beans and 15 litres of vegetable oil.

Data from the NDMA puts the number of people affected by flood in Margibi, Montserrado, Grand Bassa and Bomi Counties at approximately 8,000 households.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) data, 44% of the 51, 6547 affected persons are females, while 18% are children and the remaining 38% are males.

Margibi, Bassa and Bomi counties were served by the World Food Programme (WFP) except Montserrado County.

Nyenetue Bloh represented UNDP at the distribution exercises in the two communities while Elvin Frank, Deputy Response Coordinator and Goodrige Cheayan represented the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA).

The July and August 2018 intermittent high precipitation in three counties resulted to flooding which led to mass displacement of about 15,000 people and has affected more than 51, 000 people with reported death of 2 children.

Further disaggregation of the data shows vulnerable groups, such as those who are physically challenged, elderly people, pregnant women, and other groups with special needs. secured a portion of the Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MPTF) Project Fund under its Energy and Environment Programme, to immediately respond to the Government’s appeal.

The Multi-Hazard Preparedness and Response plan which was developed under the Multi-partner Trust Fund (MPTF) project is being implemented by IOM, UNDP, FAO and WHO and aims at strengthening the Liberian government’s capacity and resilience to mitigate, prevent and respond to multi-hazard threats (epidemics and disasters) and disaster risk reduction.

The Government of Liberia had appealed to the UN and other partners for US$ 1.9 million humanitarian assistance to about 52,000 flood victims in Montserrado County.

UNDP and the NDMA provided relief assistance to about 450 households consisting of 2,700 persons (at 6 individuals per household) from Trowein community in the Borough of New Kru Town and Tweh farm community in Montserrado County recently.

The emergency packages were designed to make a significant contribution to the basic food and nutritional needs of the flood victims.

Each of the 450-household received 50 kg parboiled rice, 20 kg red country beans and 15 litres of vegetable oil.

Data from the NDMA puts the number of people affected by flood in Margibi, Montserrado, Grand Bassa and Bomi Counties at approximately 8,000 households.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) data, 44% of the 51, 6547 affected persons are females, while 18% are children and the remaining 38% are males.

Margibi, Bassa and Bomi counties were served by the World Food Programme (WFP) except Montserrado County.

Nyenetue Bloh represented UNDP at the distribution exercises in the two communities while Elvin Frank, Deputy Response Coordinator and Goodrige Cheayan represented the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA).

The July and August 2018 intermittent high precipitation in three counties resulted to flooding which led to mass displacement of about 15,000 people and has affected more than 51, 000 people with reported death of 2 children.

Further disaggregation of the data shows vulnerable groups, such as those who are physically challenged, elderly people, pregnant women, and other groups with special needs.