Twenty years after war erupted, how listening and talking helps Liberians move on

‘I used to have issues with people, but now I know how to handle them and don’t get into fights’

Lucinda Rouse, Senegal-based freelance journalist covering West Africa

Liberia’s civil war began 20 years ago last month, but for many the trauma lingers. In a country with no registered psychiatrist, a sociotherapy initiative aims to help thousands of survivors come together to heal the psychological impacts of the conflict.

Read more on The New Humanitarian.