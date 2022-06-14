Sustainable Development Goals SDG 5 and its Targets: Gender Equality and Empowerment

How to read this infographic

This infographic shows the 2021 SCORE values for indicators used to measure Liberia’s progress towards SDG 5. Each indicator bar is colour-coded according to the kind of change seen between 2018 and 2021. Blue indicates that there was no significant change. Green indicates that there was a significant positive change and red indicates that there was a significant negative change. For example, the score of 1.1 for the endorsement of SGBV signals a positive change from 2018, while a score of 2.8 for women’s extreme victimisation signals a negative change from 2018.