Stepping up coordination efforts to help fight Sexual and Gender Based Violence

The second of five-county level workshops to operationalize and enhance coordination of WACPS and SGBV Crimes Unit to effectively investigate and provide psychosocial counselling to victims/survivors of SGBV and harmful practice took place in Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount County.

31 participants (13 males and 18 females) to include criminal justice actors, gender officers, health workers, CSOs and a representation from local government and Criminal Justice Program Support (Integrated Justice Systems International) attended a two day event.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Justice, SGBV Crimes Unit, Attorney Josephine Grose (Program Officer and Prosecutor) encouraged the participants to take every aspect of the training workshop seriously which is intended to enhance their skills regarding SGBV matters.

Attorney Grose mentioned strategies they are going to be put in place to fight SGBV Crimes like coordination, reporting, combating, survivor counseling, requirements for Court proceedings etc.

“It is incumbent upon you to help strengthen coordination on SGBV management and do the right thing,” Josephine stressed.

She also expressed thanks and appreciation to UNDP for its unwavering support to the Justice and Security sectors but more importantly the EU/UN Spotlight Initiative for sponsoring the workshop.

Grand Cape Mount County Attorney, Cllr. Juma P. Karnley for his part, expressed the importance of the program especially in regards to prosecution of perpetrators and the need for networking and involvement of all actors.

He urged participants to take the training seriously and implement knowledge gained in their everyday work.

The activity is part of the EU/UN Spotlight Initiative, a multi-national partnership designed to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls.

It also endeavors to increase access to sexual and reproductive health and rights services and is being implemented in the five most-affected counties. The first round of the training was held in Zorzor, Lofa County. The rest are to follow shortly in Montserrado, Nimba and Grand Gedeh Counties.