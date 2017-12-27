27 Dec 2017

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Liberia

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 27 Dec 2017 View Original

New York

The Secretary-General welcomes the peaceful conduct of the second round of the Presidential election in Liberia. He commends the Government, political parties and people of Liberia for the orderly poll.

Following consultations with relevant national stakeholders, the Secretary-General has requested former President Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, a member of his High-level Advisory Board, to travel to Monrovia from 28 to 30 December as part of the United Nations continued good offices engagement in Liberia.

Peaceful, free, transparent and credible elections are a prerequisite for democratic consolidation, sustainable peace and development. The Secretary-General hopes that the will of the Liberian electorate will be respected and that a seamless transfer power will take place within constitutional timelines. He reiterates the United Nations’ continued support to Liberia’s efforts towards consolidation of peace and economic development.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.