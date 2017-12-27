Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Liberia

New York

The Secretary-General welcomes the peaceful conduct of the second round of the Presidential election in Liberia. He commends the Government, political parties and people of Liberia for the orderly poll.

Following consultations with relevant national stakeholders, the Secretary-General has requested former President Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, a member of his High-level Advisory Board, to travel to Monrovia from 28 to 30 December as part of the United Nations continued good offices engagement in Liberia.

Peaceful, free, transparent and credible elections are a prerequisite for democratic consolidation, sustainable peace and development. The Secretary-General hopes that the will of the Liberian electorate will be respected and that a seamless transfer power will take place within constitutional timelines. He reiterates the United Nations’ continued support to Liberia’s efforts towards consolidation of peace and economic development.