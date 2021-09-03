The Special Representative ANNADIF Welcomes the Resolve of the Government of Liberia to Strengthen National Reconciliation

Dakar, 03 September 2021 - The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office in West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mahamat ANNADIF, concluded a two-day visit to Liberia.

This visit is part of his familiarization tour in the sub region following his appointment as the new Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).

The Special Representative had a series of meetings with the authorities of Liberia and the United Nations Country Team. He was received in audience by His Excellency, the President of the Republic, George Weah. He also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

With his interlocutors, Mr. ANNADIF discussed various issues related to the national and regional situation. He welcomed the resolve of the government of Liberia to strengthen national reconciliation and improve governance in the country. He also renewed the engagement of UNOWAS and the United Nations Country Team to reinforce the partnership with Liberia to consolidate democracy and development.