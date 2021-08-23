A second Shipment of 96,000 doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine Arrives in Liberia Via COVAX

MONROVIA, 20 August 2021 – Liberia received 96,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX facility. The vaccines are donated by the French Government through the COVAX Facility in collaboration with the European Union to help achieving the goal of equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines globally. The arrival of the 96,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine marks the third batch of vaccine shipped to Liberia by the COVAX facility as part of its unprecedented efforts to deliver at least 2 billion doses of the vaccine globally by the end of 2021. COVAX Facility is a result of the unprecedented solidarity of the international community to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries. The arrival of these vaccines represents an important moment for Liberia as it gives the people a tool to halt a global disease that has already impacted the lives and livelihoods of so many. The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health has vaccinated some 95,000 persons with the first consignment AstraZeneca vaccines donated to the country. The arrival of the vaccines today will considerably boost the campaign for vaccinations in the Liberia and support the Government in achieving its goals.. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, partners including UNICEF have been providing support to the Government of Liberia’s efforts in developing a national vaccination plan, cold chain infrastructure as well as stockpiling of syringes and safety boxes for the disposal of masks, gloves and other equipment to ensure health workers effectively carry on their task. Together with the full new batch, the overall amount of the vaccines received through COVAX reached 494,400 doses as 96,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and 302,400 doses of Johnson and Johnson were received earlier. COVAX is co-led by GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), working in partnership with UNICEF as well as the World Bank, civil society organizations, manufacturers, and others.

For more information, please contact:

Felicia Gbesioh, Liberia Ministry of Health, +231(0)770259623, feleciagbesiohmoh@gmail.com

Mostafa Omar, UNICEF Liberia, +231(0)770267110, mosomar@unicef.org

Vachel Harris Lake, WHO Liberia, +2310776532008, lakev@who.int