Liberia
School Feeding Program II (SFP II) - Mary's Meals November 2019 - July 2021
Attachments
The School Feeding Program II is implemented through collaboration between USAID, the Ministry of Education, and Mary's Meals. It aims to provide an essential meal each school day for 11,451 students in 28 schools in Bong County, Liberia, for a period of 21 months. Out of the 28 schools, 21 receive additional USAID support either through the Accelerated Quality Education (AQE) or Read Liberia activities. The program aims to improve the learners' health and nutrition while providing incentive to increase school enrollment and attendance, and subsequently, Liberian children's educational opportunities.
Current Activities
Prepare and serve hot meals to pre-primary, primary, and secondary school learners in 28 target schools within Bong County
Work with, and through, school feeding committees – made up of parents, teachers, and volunteers – responsible for managing the Activity on a day-to-day basis; resolving any issues that arise, and promoting school feeding within the community
Provide training to school authorities and volunteers on a range of topics to ensure they have the skills and knowledge they need to provide safe and well-prepared meals. Training covers health and safety, hygiene, stock management, safe serving, and inclusion.
Provide rice, oil, salt, and soap
Actively engage with the Government of Liberia, demonstrating best practice and building capacity in relation to school feeding program delivery and monitoring
Accomplishments to Date
Provided hot meals, or take-home rations during COVID-19 lockdown, to 10,374 (4,980 F) learners in 28 public and private schools in Bong County. Out of these, 3,353 (1,664 F) students were in pre-primary, while 7,021 (3,314 F) were in primary and secondary schools
Provided school feeding for over 84% school days, including COVID-19 lockdown period, by introducing take-home rations distributed through parents/guardians, while observing social distancing, hygiene, and health requirements (wearing masks)
Purchased 40 percent of the food items from local smallholder farmers at approximately USD33,700
Trained, and worked with school authorities, teachers, parents, and school communities, who volunteered to support the school feeding program. Trained them on issues of health and food safety, hygiene, food stock management, safe food serving, and inclusion