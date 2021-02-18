School Feeding Program II (SFP II) - Mary's Meals November 2019 - July 2021

The School Feeding Program II is implemented through collaboration between USAID, the Ministry of Education, and Mary's Meals. It aims to provide an essential meal each school day for 11,451 students in 28 schools in Bong County, Liberia, for a period of 21 months. Out of the 28 schools, 21 receive additional USAID support either through the Accelerated Quality Education (AQE) or Read Liberia activities. The program aims to improve the learners' health and nutrition while providing incentive to increase school enrollment and attendance, and subsequently, Liberian children's educational opportunities.

Current Activities

Prepare and serve hot meals to pre-primary, primary, and secondary school learners in 28 target schools within Bong County

Work with, and through, school feeding committees – made up of parents, teachers, and volunteers – responsible for managing the Activity on a day-to-day basis; resolving any issues that arise, and promoting school feeding within the community

Provide training to school authorities and volunteers on a range of topics to ensure they have the skills and knowledge they need to provide safe and well-prepared meals. Training covers health and safety, hygiene, stock management, safe serving, and inclusion.

Provide rice, oil, salt, and soap

Actively engage with the Government of Liberia, demonstrating best practice and building capacity in relation to school feeding program delivery and monitoring

Accomplishments to Date