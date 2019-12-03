Religious Leaders Prioritize Prevention of Teenage Pregnancy in Liberia

MONROVIA, Liberia, 03 December 2019 – 45 national faith actors and religious leaders from the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia concluded a four-day WorkRock on Faith and Positive Change for Children in Liberia. The event created an opportunity for participants to work together on identifying key priorities for children and the best way to use their assets in addressing the issue.

During the meeting, participating faith leaders and influencers identified six results for children among which, they prioritized the prevention of teenage pregnancy as a key priority and committed to collectively address challenges and develop action points to change attitudes and promote protection of children.

Additionally, participants called for inclusive and participatory actions from all stakeholders to serve as champions and advocates for the promotion of child rights among the different platforms. At the end, the Inter Religious Council of Liberia agreed on a communique which outlined the priorities, commitments and the way forward.

Liberia is among the early adopters of the Faith and Positive Change for Children global Initiative and the third country to hold a WorkRock, following South Sudan and Malawi. The global Initiative aims to move beyond single sector, single denomination and message-based communication to support more focused, systematic and at-scale engagement with faith-based communities and actors to influence positive social and behaviour change.

The four-day event focused on building trust among participants, using faith teachings and scriptures to reflect on the welfare of children, releasing the experience and wisdom among faith leaders to bring positive change for children.

Through this global initiative, UNICEF and partners promote positive social and behaviour change in communities by sensitizing, creating awareness and mobilizing communities to respect and realize the rights of children.

The Initiative brings together diverse partners from around the world including religious leaders, faith actors, government representatives, development partners and academics.

The key partners include:

• Technical and Global Lead on Children’s Issues and Social and Behaviour Change: UNICEF.

• Interfaith Convening and Implementing Partner: Religions for Peace (RfP), the largest and most representative multi-religious coalition in the world (www.rfp.org).

• Knowledge Partner on Faith initiatives: Joint Learning Initiative on Faith and Local Communities (JLI), an international multi-sector collaboration for evidence on faith actors’ development activities (www. jliflc.com).

• Capacity Development Partner on Religious Literacy: Harvard Divinity School, a non-sectarian school of religious studies working to advance understanding of religion through their Religious Literacy Project • (www. rlp.hds.harvard.edu).

• Funding Partners: The Initiative’s initial endeavours have been seed funded with the support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Rissho Kosei-Kai, a worldwide Buddhist organization.

