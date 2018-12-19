19 Dec 2018

Pres. Weah Extols UN’s Continuous Support to Liberia

Report
from Government of Liberia
Published on 19 Dec 2018 View Original

Monrovia, Liberia: President George Manneh Weah has praised the United Nations for its continuous support to Liberia over the years. He said the United Nations, through its development partners, has done so much in sustaining Liberia’s peace, democracy and infrastructure development.

The President said his government was grateful for the UN’s critical and timely interventions aimed at propelling the country’s development.

The Liberian leader made the remarks Tuesday, December 18, 2018 when he received a letter of accreditation from UN Secretary General extending the time of Ambassador Yacoub El Hillo as Assistant Secretary General.

President Weah particularly referenced the UN’s role in ending the country’s civil war, including carrying out a successful disarmament process.

The Liberian Chief Executive indicated that his government was delighted to receive the letter of accreditation at the time Liberia is turning a new page of development to improve the lives of the common people.

President Weah told the UN official that his government would exert all efforts to improve the living condition of Liberians, particularly improving the agricultural sector of the country.

“If you see what has been invested in agriculture, there is no need for this country to be looking around for food to feed its people,” the President said.

In a brief response, Ambassador Hillo thanked President Weah for his government’s development agenda. He committed the United Nations to working with the government to actualize the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

The UN official said it was important for all Liberians to work collectively towards implementing the national development agenda, adding, “Liberia’s improvement should not be left with national government alone, but must involve all Liberians.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.